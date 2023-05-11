x
Imo's latest move wants to adapt its menu to 'shifted' market

Imo’s has launched specialty menu items in the past, but “it has been a while,” Carpenter said.
Imo's Pizza.

ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Pizza last week introduced a new limited-time menu offering, marking a change in strategy for the iconic purveyor of St. Louis-style pizza.

The family owned company is adapting to what it called a “shifted,” post-Covid marketplace: “Last year, customers were looking for comfort and tradition,” said Imo’s Director of Marketing Nichole Carpenter. “Now, customers are looking for new things to try.”

The new “Sweet Heat pizza” uses Imo’s sweet and tangy sauce — which is generally served on its wings — for its base and features chicken, red onion, bacon and Provel cheese, the company said.

The specialty pie “won’t be around for long,” but the company didn’t provide a specific timeline.

