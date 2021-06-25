Jamestown Mall will be demolished as officials unite on mixed-use plan

The 145-acre former mall at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Jamestown Road closed in 2014 and is now owned by the county

ST. LOUIS — The former Jamestown Mall will be demolished under a plan announced Thursday to move forward with new types of redevelopment there instead of industrial plans rejected by neighbors and the St. Louis County councilwoman who represents the area.

The St. Louis County Port Authority will issue separate requests for proposals that would fund an abatement assessment and then demolition of the 1.2 million-square-foot structure that was once a shopping mall but is now a North County eyesore, Port Authority Board Chairman John Maupin said during a press conference in Clayton. Joining him was St. Louis Economic Development Partnership CEO Rodney Crim and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

“We need a new way to do business in North County as it pertains to our future,” said Webb, who represents the area where the mall is located. “No longer will it be passive. I am and will be intentional and informed about how we move forward together. We have heard some of these same words before, but today — today is different.”

The 145-acre former mall at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Jamestown Road closed in 2014 and is now owned by the county.

The Port Authority signed a resolution in May with Northpoint Development to redevelop the property into a $75.8 million logistics park, selecting the Kansas City-based firm through an RFP issued in April 2020. But the project hit a major roadblock last week when Webb announced she would not support the proposed logistics center. The project would've required Webb's support for zoning approval. Webb said two town halls she held on the plan revealed that neighbors wanted to keep their “bedroom community” feel and opposed any industrial use.

Maupin hopes that a new RFP for abatement could be issued by July and completed by August, which would allow the RFP for demolition to be issued by the end of summer. The abatement would have to be completed before demolition could start for the safety of construction workers, so he didn’t offer a timeline for demolition.