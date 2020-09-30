Jason's Deli to close last St. Louis-area location

"We our thankful for our 10 years as part of the Chesterfield community"

ST. LOUIS — Jason's Deli, a Beaumont, Texas-based quick-service restaurant chain, will close its Chesterfield location Wednesday.

"We have made the difficult decision to close our Chesterfield deli permanently on September 30th. We our thankful for our 10 years as part of the Chesterfield community," the restaurant posted Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

The restaurant, at 17245 Chesterfield Airport Road, had been open for inside dining as well as curbside pickup and delivery through Uber Eats. However, due to the pandemic, the chain has shut down its self-serve salad bars, offering "full-service" salads prepared to order.

The Chesterfield location is the last Jason's Deli remaining in the St. Louis market. The chain's Kirkwood location, at 1253 S Kirkwood Road, was shuttered in June.

Jason's Deli had 290 locations, including 110 franchised stores and 180 company-owned stores, with U.S. systemwide sales of $705 million as of year-end 2019, according to trade publication QSR.