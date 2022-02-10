Kadean Construction is building five warehouses in St. Louis amid hot industrial market

Construction on all five of the warehouses, which range in size from 130,900 to 423,000 square feet, should finish this summer.

ST. LOUIS — Kadean Construction has significantly expanded its industrial sector work over the past year with $327 million of new logistics facilities underway, totaling more than 6.7 million square feet at 15 locations around the country, including five in St. Louis, where the industrial market remains hot.

The Fenton-based general contractor is also constructing three industrial projects in the Kansas City area, four in Pennsylvania and one each in Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia. All are scheduled to finish this year.

In St. Louis, Kadean is building three warehouses for an expansion of Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, along with two warehouses at Premier 370 Business Park in St. Peters. Construction on all five of the warehouses, which range in size from 130,900 to 423,000 square feet, should finish this summer, it said.

Developer Panattoni's latest three speculative warehouses in Aviator Business Park, located 1 mile north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, began construction in July. Totaling $28.5 million in development, the Aviator 2 warehouse will clock in at 196,596 square feet, Aviator 5 will have 130,928 square feet and Aviator 6 measures 275,868 square feet. Kadean will also make tenant improvements as tenants sign on to the project.

The warehouses follow a previous 640,182 square feet in speculative space developed by Panattoni at the Hazelwood logistics center, also built by Kadean.

In St. Peters, Kadean has more than 800,000 square feet of speculative buildings underway for Panattoni over two warehouses, one at 423,000 square feet and another at 366,600 square feet. The projects will occupy the last open sites at the Premier 370 industrial park.