Former Laclede's Landing brewery to be converted into apartments, new restaurants

ST. LOUIS — A former Laclede’s Landing brewery would be converted into a $1.9 million mixed-use development with ground-floor restaurants and upper-floor apartments under a plan recommended Tuesday for tax abatement by a city board.

A pair of two-story buildings made up the former Morgan Street Brewery at 718-2720 Lumiere Place and 212 Morgan St., which closed last year around the same time as another Landing establishment, Big Daddy’s on the Landing. The buildings that housed the brewery, which had been in operation since about 1994, are owned by Victor Mattison, who is redeveloping the site. Mattison also owns technical services and consulting firm Access US, which has been headquartered in the historic downtown riverfront neighborhood since 1999.

Mattison plans to rehabilitate the former brewery buildings into Arch Lofts, which would consist of six apartments: four one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

The St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority recommended 10 years of 90% tax abatement for the project at a meeting Tuesday. The city's Board of Aldermen will get final say on the abatement.

The Morgan Street Brewery was shopped for sale in 2014, after nearly 20 years in operation, but continued to operate through mid-2021.

For the new project, Mattison has a letter of intent for a “breakfast/lunch/smoothie cafe” to open on the ground floor of 718 Lumiere Place, he said. He is also in talks with a restaurant that would take at least two-thirds, and probably all, of the second building’s first-floor restaurant space facing Morgan Street, he said.