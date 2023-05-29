Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, seeing an underutilized pool deck, offers season pass for $700

The pass includes pool access Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays and 24-hour access to the fitness center plus a branded pool bag, towel and water bottle.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Most weekday guests at Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton are visiting the city for work, spending business hours in the office rather than on site and leaving the hotel’s pool deck mostly empty, General Manager Andrew Hargis said.

Seeing an opportunity to change that, the downtown Clayton hotel is offering a pool pass. Locals can purchase a membership for $700, and from May 1 to Sept. 30 receive access to the hotel’s pool on Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 24-hour access to the hotel’s fitness center; and a Le Méridien branded pool bag, towel and water bottle.

“It’s a great way to be able to utilize that pool deck and let people experience it when it’s not necessarily being used,” Hargis said.

Hargis declined to share the number of pool passes the hotel has sold but offered that community response has been positive.

