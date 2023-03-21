Lion's Choice CEO plans for new store concepts, 'bold' advertising

Fred Burmer said he hopes to see the company licensing its brand and opening franchised stores in new markets.

ST. LOUIS — Less than one month into his tenure as chief executive of Lion’s Choice, Fred Burmer described himself as a kid with a new toy and says he's immersing himself in the company to develop short- and long-term goals for its future.

In the short term, he said to expect some more aggressive advertising and marketing from the St. Louis-based fast-food restaurant operator, best known for its roast beef sandwiches. And in a few years from now, he said he hopes to see the company licensing its brand and opening franchised stores in new markets.

A native of central Florida, Burmer said he didn’t know much about Lion's Choice before landing the new gig.

He considers that an advantage. Having an outsider’s perspective allows him to ask the questions that those too familiar with the brand would not, he said.