Sauce on the Side opening its 1st Metro East location in late 2023

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Sauce on the Side, a fast-casual concept specializing in calzones and salads, continues its expansion in St. Louis and beyond with its first Illinois restaurant.

Company officials said last week that Sauce on the Side will open its newest location later this year in Edwardsville.

Sauce on the Side, which currently has 10 locations throughout greater St. Louis and Indianapolis, hopes to continue expanding at a rate of two to three restaurants per year and is targeting several additional metro areas throughout the Midwest, said Tony Withouse, the company’s director of marketing and advertising.

The new Edwardsville restaurant will be located in Trace on the Parkway, a mixed-use commercial and residential area at Governors Parkway and Illinois Route 157.

Construction on the building is expected to begin this summer, with the restaurant opening in late 2023, Withouse said. He declined to comment on the location’s size or expected employee count.

