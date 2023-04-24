St. Louis-based restaurant brings retail products to Schnucks

Frozen and ready-to-bake "Famous" Toasted Ravioli and Hand-tossed Gourmet Pizzas will hit the shelves this spring.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based restaurant expands its offering with a partnership with a local grocery chain.

Anthonino's Taverna "On The Hill" is partnering with Schnuck Markets, Inc. to bring frozen and ready-to-bake "Famous" Toasted Ravioli and Hand-tossed Gourmet Pizzas to their shelves this spring.

According to a press release, both products will hit the shelves across 115 Schnucks locations.

Four frozen and ready-to-bake pizzas will be available at most Schnucks locations including Fire, Gyro, Roasted Garlic and Sausage and Pepperoni.

“Creating a product that our guests could take home and easily prepare has been a mission since our Toasted Ravioli became famous on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," owner Anthony Scarato said.

During the pandemic, owners Anthony and Rosario Scarato partnered with Schnucks to get their jarred Mariana Sauce on the shelves.

The restaurant has been part of The Hill neighborhood for over 20 years.

Anthony and Rosario Scarato both have degrees from the top-rated culinary program at St. Louis Community College.

Anthonino's Taverna was the first restaurant on The Hill to partner with the hunger-fighting organization "GiftAMeal." Customers can scan the QR code on the packaging of their products and a donation, funded by the restaurant, is made to Operation Food Search to help provide a meal to a local family.

Find more information about the restaurant and its products here.