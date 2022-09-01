Lufthansa cancels Friday flights, including in St. Louis, due to pilots' strike

Lufthansa said it is cancelling 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, Germany, affecting an estimated 130,000 passengers.

ST. LOUIS — Lufthansa has axed its two St. Louis flights scheduled for Friday, part of a wave of 800 cancellations that are a response to a pilots' union's one-day strike.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union said Wednesday that pay talks had failed and that Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight Thursday, affecting passenger and cargo services, Reuters reported.

"Lufthansa is working with joint forces to return its flight operations to a normal status as quickly as possible," it said. "Nevertheless, the effects of the strike may still lead to individual flight cancellations or delays this Saturday and Sunday."

Nonstop St. Louis flights from and to Frankfurt occur on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

A Lufthansa executive, Michael Niggemann, chief human resources officer and labor director, said in a statement Thursday: "We cannot understand VC's call for a strike. The management has made a very good and social balanced offer — despite the continuing burdens of the Covid crisis and uncertain prospects for the global economy. This escalation comes at the expense of many thousands of customers."

