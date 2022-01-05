Lutheran Senior Services expands Metro East senior memory care facility

"Through this acquisition, we will be able to offer even more services for our Meridian Village residents now and into the future"

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) has acquired San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon and is merging its operations with an existing LSS facility there.

The San Gabriel Memory Care facility, at 241 Magnolia Drive and Commercial Parkway in Glen Carbon, opened in fall 2017. Effingham, Illinois-based San Gabriel Memory Care Inc., owned by siblings John Dietzen and Carrie Dietzen, invested $3.2 million to open the Glen Carbon facility. The corporation currently operates San Gabriel Memory Care facilities in Godfrey and in Highland.

LSS, a St. Louis-based nonprofit operator of senior living communities and related support services, declined to disclose financial terms of the deal.

The San Gabriel property in Glen Carbon will become part of LSS' Meridian Village community, which is adjacent at 27 Auerbach Place and Commercial Parkway in Glen Carbon. Meridian Village was built in 1999 by Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois-based Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois and acquired by LSS in 2001.

“Through this acquisition, we will be able to offer even more services for our Meridian Village residents now and into the future,” Adam Marles, LSS' president and CEO, said in a statement. Marles took the helm at LSS in November.

LSS previously expanded Meridian Village several times and the so-called "life plan community" offers all levels of senior living and care including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. Adding the San Gabriel facility will allow LSS and Meridian Village to provide services for an additional 32 older adults, officials said.