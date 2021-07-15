Macy's, Schnucks to host hiring events Thursday

Looking for a job?

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis' largest private companies and a national retailer are hosting hiring events Thursday.

Schnuck Markets is holding a companywide career fair Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at all 110 of its stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, as well as its bakery plant at 8950 Page Ave. in Overland. To speed up the process, Schnucks asks that prospective hires complete an online application here before attending Thursday's event.

The grocery chain didn't indicate how many positions are open, but said it is hiring to fill a variety of jobs, most of which are part time to start. Schnucks, which employs about 13,000 workers, reported $2.9 billion in 2020 revenue.

Separately, retailer Macy's is holding a national hiring event Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, at its more than 500 stores and fulfillment centers across the country. The company said it is looking to hire over 300 full- and part-time workers at its Missouri stores, including about 230 in the St. Louis area. Macy's said the majority of the open jobs are in customer sales as well as in merchandising and operations.