Family entertainment center Main Event prepares for grand opening at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Family entertainment center Main Event will open next week in a 50,000-square-foot space at The District in Chesterfield, giving the development that already features Topgolf and concert hall The Factory another anchor tenant.

Main Event is an indoor entertainment venue offering bowling, billiards, multi-level laser tag, gravity ropes, karaoke, over 100 arcade games, rock climbing, virtual reality experiences and dining.

When it opens next Wednesday, the Chesterfield location at 17027 N. Outer 40 Rd. will be the Plano, Texas-based company's first location in St. Louis and 45th in the country. It is the latest piece of The Staenberg Group’s vision for Chesterfield that includes a 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets along Interstate 64, which opened as Taubman Prestige Outlets in 2013. The Factory, a 3,000-seat concert venue, held its first concerts this summer.

“As a company focused on connecting people in meaningful ways and building memories that will last a lifetime, we are excited to call home to Main Event’s 45th location in Chesterfield,” Main Event Entertainment President and CEO Chris Morris said in a news release. “In addition to a fun venue, we are proud to bring nearly 200 new jobs to the St. Louis community.”

The venue will have 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes — each with unique technology and luxury seating, along with a full-service kitchen and bar that also serves ice cream and special Shirley Temples.

In addition to hosting birthday parties, Main Event Chesterfield will also offer private meeting spaces, full-service catering and free wifi for servicing corporate meetings and other group events.