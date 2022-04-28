Maplewood coffee shop closes its doors

The coffee and floral shop was known for its striking floral wall, which became a destination for local Instagram users.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Oliver's Coffee + Flower Shop, located at 7401 Hazel Ave. in Maplewood, has closed its doors, according to a social media post.

"It's with great sadness that I announce that Oliver's is officially closed," the Instagram post said. "I am so thankful for all of you who have supported us over the years! You have been such amazing customers! This isn't the last you will see of us."

The post, shared on Thursday, went on to say that owner Olivia Ridgel will "be back someday." Ridgel first opened the coffee shop in September 2019. The coffee and floral shop was known for its striking floral wall, which became a destination for local Instagram users. Ridgel previously told the Business Journal that the floral wall helped sales, something she counted on when creating her business plan for Oliver's.

"The wall was intentional," she said at the time. "Instagram was part of my business plan. I knew that having an aesthetically pleasing cafe was going to add to a regular cafe because we're in a social media age right now."

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.