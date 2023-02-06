St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space

Aldi intends to build a new store in the current House of Pain Gym location at 12632 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government.

Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi intends to build out a new store in the current House of Pain Gym location at 12632 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, according to a zoning proposal approved by city officials last month. The new Aldi could be finished by the third quarter this year, according to a retail flyer.

House of Pain Gym, which also has a location in Chesterfield, will close its Maryland Heights gym soon after its lease ends March 31, when the gym will go month to month until Aldi occupies the space. That could be as soon as June, gym owner Joe Corbett told the Business Journal.

The gym is searching for space in St. Charles County to relocate, but it's unclear whether that will happen by the time House of Pain has to close in Maryland Heights, Corbett said. House of Pain's other location, in Chesterfield, which opened in 2017, will continue to operate in a building Corbett owns.

The Maryland Heights shopping center, Dorsett Square, will be anchored by Aldi and the existing location of Ace Hardware, according to marketing materials. Other tenants at the 7.8-acre plaza include RevoCup Coffee, Sushi Ai and Jersey Mike’s, among others.

