McBride Homes says state-of-the-art new headquarters shows strength of housing market

ST. LOUIS — McBride Homes, the largest homebuilder in the St. Louis area, has opened a new $4 million corporate headquarters in Chesterfield Valley in what the company is calling a sign of the St. Louis housing market’s strength.

McBride’s new 13,000-square-foot office at 17415 North Outer 40 Road features an open floor plan surrounded by perimeter offices for the management team. The company is staying in Chesterfield, where it has been located more than 35 years. The new space is about three miles from the leased office McBride has occupied for the last decade at 16091 Swingley Ridge Road.

The company, which is the 68th largest homebuilder in the nation with 917 closings in 2020, has 110 full-time employees. The design studio next door to the new location has been open since 2018 for prospective homebuyers to come in and choose the finishes they want on their custom home.

“We see this new corporate office building not only as a success story for McBride, but also as a sign of economic strength and stability in the St. Louis housing market,” said McBride Chairman and CEO John Eilermann in a statement. “We believe the new-home market will continue to be robust and our confidence going forward is reflected in our beautiful new campus in Chesterfield Valley.”

Amenities for McBride employees at the new office include an oversized conference room featuring a 20-foot table with a white marbled quartz countertop, a state-of-the-art cafe, a break area with a putting green and a Golden Tee game, a wellness room and a fitness center. The homebuilder is also bringing state-of-the-art technology into the office, which opened June 22. Each employee will get a new laptop and the space will feature a sound masking system and televisions with Zoom cameras built in.