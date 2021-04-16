Medical marijuana retailer Jane Dispensary opens in St. Louis

The company said it plans other dispensaries in Missouri, though this is the only one slated for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Jane Dispensary, the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in St. Louis this month, launched Tuesday at 6662 Delmar Blvd. in the Delmar Loop.

California-based Trinity Core Investments owns the dispensary and is opening another Jane Dispensary in Santa Rosa, California, later this year. The company said it plans other dispensaries in Missouri, though this is the only one slated for St. Louis.

“We know how expansive the cannabis market is, so we take pride in homing in on the perfect product for every patient that walks through our doors or visits our website," said Leigh Anne Baker, director of operations. "Our passion is to pave the way in this emerging market and provide a service, rather than just a product."

Last week, Swade Cannabis opened the third of its five planned medical marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis. It is owned by BeLeaf Medical, based in Earth City, which also operates medical-marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facilities, as well as dispensaries in St. Peters and Ellisville. Two more Swade dispensaries are preparing to open on Cherokee Street and Delmar Boulevard.

Captiva Healing opened April 8 at 9933 Watson Road in Crestwood, the first dispensary in South County. It is owned by Brad Kemph, who also owns the adjacent Circle K.

