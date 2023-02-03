Strict regulations force Missouri cannabis firms to market creatively

The launch of legalized adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri has prompted cannabis companies to get creative in how they get the word out about their brands.

ST. LOUIS — Mardi Gras is this weekend, and if you're looking for something that hits a little different, BeLeaf Medical wants you to know it's there to help.

The Earth City-based cannabis company will be operating a shuttle bus to take partiers in Soulard to its nearby dispensary.

“It’s a 12-minute shuttle right over to Cherokee Street,” said BeLeaf CEO Jason Nelson. “I’m sure there will be some gift cards, or hand-out cards, to incentivize folks to come in and make a purchase.”

The launch earlier this month of legalized adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri has prompted cannabis companies to get creative in how they get the word out about their brands. From BeLeaf's shuttle to the debut single of "Buoyant Bob," the singing namesake of Show-Me Organics' most budget-conscious brand, cannabis firms are taking unusual paths toward pushing their story.

And it's not just a creative pursuit.