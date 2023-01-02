French-inspired eatery opens up inside Missouri History Museum

Diners can choose to order grab-and-go options from The Key Bistro’s express counter or sit down to enjoy a dine-in meal while overlooking Forest Park.

ST. LOUIS — There’s a new restaurant open in Forest Park.

The Missouri History Museum on Wednesday opened The Key Bistro, a French-inspired eatery located inside the museum at 5700 Lindell Blvd., in the second-floor space formerly occupied by Cafe St. Louis.

Diners can choose to order grab-and-go options from The Key Bistro’s express counter or sit down to enjoy a dine-in meal while overlooking Forest Park, officials said.

The revitalized restaurant is part of a $50 million master plan for the museum, which includes upgrading its front entrance to be more accessible and modern; adding new exhibits, like the Soccer City exhibit that opened in April; and a new St. Louis-inspired gift shop, planned to open next year, according to Sam Moore, the Missouri Historical Society’s managing director of public history.

The new bistro operations will be overseen by Pierre Chambrin II, who began working on the project earlier this year.