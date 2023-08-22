St. Louis to consider allowing cannabis lounges

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis will consider allowing the operation of cannabis lounges where patrons could use products on-site, the government's legislative leader said Tuesday.
Aldermanic President Megan Green said the establishments could allow the smoking, ingesting and eating of cannabis.
"It has the potential to provide an economic boom for the city," Green said. "If St. Louis is a little more lax in regulations and allows more of the cannabis industry to take hold here, it means that not only people from across the state may come, but perhaps tourism from other states like Illinois, where people are looking for products that are lower cost than in their state."