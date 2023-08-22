City advances $2B Chesterfield Mall redevelopment plan despite developer's pause

At its meeting, the council gave first-round approval of the so-called "Downtown Chesterfield" project, located at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield City Council on Monday night advanced The Staenberg Group’s planned $2 billion redevelopment plan for the Chesterfield Mall, despite the developer's request to pause the project.

At its meeting, the council gave first-round approval of the so-called "Downtown Chesterfield" project, located at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, which calls for the demolition of the mall and replacement with over 2,500 housing units, thousands of square feet of commercial and office space, a park and other amenities.

But the council voted to reject a controversial modification to the project, passed at the city's Aug. 10 Public Works Committee meeting, which would limit the project’s “total residential building footprint area” to 1.35 million square feet, or about 60% of the 55 buildable acres of the 96-acre site.

Following that modification, The Staenberg Group on Aug. 11 sent a letter to the city asking that the project be paused indefinitely.