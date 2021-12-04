Missouri State University breaks ground on $6.4M amphitheater named after famous actor with local ties

The new structure will serve as a permanent home for the university’s theater company Tent Theatre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University in Springfield has broken ground on a $6.4 million amphitheater that will be named after a famous Hollywood actor and St. Louis native who performed there during his time at the school.

Construction has started on the John Goodman Amphitheater, which will feature a permanent stage and 350 removable seats on one acre of MSU’s campus. In addition, the project includes an arts park for students.

The new structure will serve as a permanent home for the university’s theater company, Tent Theatre, which has historically performed in a tent on campus dating back to the early 1960s.

Officials said in a release that the project is being funded in part by more than $3 million in private gifts.

Patterhn Ives, with offices in Clayton and Philadelphia, is the design architect and architect of record, Springfield-based Carson-Mitchell is the contractor.