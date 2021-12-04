Databank: St. Louis gas prices surge as demand increases, COVID-19 restrictions ease

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans are paying more at the pump in 2021.
Gas prices in St. Louis are 26.6 cents higher than a month ago, averaging $2.74 per gallon in the region, according petroleum analyst GasBuddy. Furthermore, that average is 83.3 cents higher than the same number a year prior.
St. Louis gas prices are somewhat lower than the rest of the country, which is averaging $2.84 per gallon. That number has risen 12.9 cents over the past month and 87.5 cents in the past year, GasBuddy reported.
Extreme winter weather and demand increases due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions have shot up oil prices, according to GasBuddy Analyst Patrick De Haan. Those increases are expected to continue into the summer months.
"As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo," he said March 29. "Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don't jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions."
