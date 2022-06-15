Why MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC is adding a local hip-hip artist to its payroll

City SC said Tuesday it has hired hip-hop artist Muhammad "Mvstermind” Austin to be its director of musical experience.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC, the region’s Major League Soccer expansion franchise, is turning to a local hip-hop musician to help put together the “soundtrack” of its soon-to-open Centene Stadium.

City SC said Tuesday it has hired hip-hop artist Muhammad "Mvstermind” Austin to be its director of musical experience, a role that will involve creating a roster of artists to perform at the venue on game days. The MLS club, in announcing Austin’s position, said sound, “driven by music, supporter noise and all the other beats of matchday,” will be a pillar of its fan experience at Centene Stadium when City SC begins play in 2023.

“Music will be a big part of our matchday experience. Collaborating with a local artist like Mvstermind ensures that we’re tapping into the St. Louis music scene and incorporating a diverse mix of genres and artists that are high-energy and pride-inducing — before, during and after matches,” said Matt Sebek, City SC’s chief experience officer.

As an artist, Austin has “clocked over 30,000 touring miles,” playing shows at venues and events nationwide, City SC said. Additionally, Austin, who is based in St. Louis, operates local arts incubator The Gem.

A City SC spokeswoman said Austin's director of musical experience role is a paid position and similar in structure to its partnership with local chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft, who is the club’s “flavor officer,” a position that includes helping the professional soccer club curate its in-stadium food offerings.