The Muny is undergoing another $7M in renovations

ST. LOUIS — The Muny is ramping up redevelopment work on its campus.

Last month the outdoor theater, located in Forest Park, began full revitalizations of its artist and administrative buildings. That work, long planned and part of a capital campaign launched in 2017, is to cost $7 million and be completed by March, said Kwofe Coleman, its managing director.

The Muny, which dates to 1919, previously redid its stage and pre-show launch spaces, among other things. "Now we are turning to our other indoor spaces as well: offices, wardrobe department, costume shop, dressing rooms," Coleman said. "All of those things were incredibly dated, and we're bringing them up to match the technological ability we have now with the new stage."

The Muny's full-time staff of 35 has been out of the office due to the pandemic, so the project has merely extended its work-from-home schedule, Coleman said.

Tarlton Corp. is serving as the construction manager on the project. Core10 is the architect.

After canceling its 2020 season due to the pandemic, The Muny in June said it faced a nearly $4.5 million deficit. But Coleman said funds used for the renovations are restricted, having been donated for that purpose. The $100 million capital campaign was to be split for renovations and the maintenance of the 11.5-acre campus, as well as the theater's endowment. Last year, The Muny said it had raised $72 million so far.

Coleman said The Muny is preparing different scenarios for 2021, with a final selection not required until closer to the spring and summer.

Possible options include a later start to the season, "but we have flexibility in making a final choice," Coleman said.

