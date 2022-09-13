Blues lock up Jordan Kyrou with 8-year, $65M contract extension

The deal will keep the 24-year-old All-Star forward with the team through the 2030-31 season.

ST. LOUIS — Another young star for the St. Louis Blues will be staying in St. Louis for a long time.

The Blues and Jordan Kyrou agreed to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension that will keep the 24-year-old All-Star forward with the team through the 2030-31 season.

Kyrou was third on the team with 27 goals and second on the team with 48 assists in 74 games last year. He added seven more goals in the playoffs.

At the All-Star festivities, Kyrou showed out. He won the title for fastest skater by completing a lap around the rink in 13.55 seconds and scored two goals in the three-on-three tournament.

Kyrou's deal is the same length and dollar value as the deal the Blues signed with Robert Thomas in July. Both Kyrou and Thomas were set to become restricted free agents after next season.

Other notable Blues players will become unrestricted free agents after next season, including Ryan O'Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced their national TV schedule for the year, where they'll play on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT a combined 14 times.

The Blues will have eight games on the ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu family of outlets, with six games on TNT.

The rest of the Blues' season will be carried locally on Bally Sports Midwest, with that TV schedule set to be announced at a later date.

Here is the full Blues national TV schedule: