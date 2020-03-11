St. Louis-based Nestle Purina PetCare names new CEO

Nina Leigh Krueger will be Nestle Purina’s first female CEO.

ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare Co., the St. Louis-based subsidiary of Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé, is making a leadership change at the top.

The pet products company said Monday that Joseph Sivewright, CEO of Nestle Purina PetCare for the Americas, will transition from his current role to chairman. Nina Leigh Krueger, currently president of Nestle Purina PetCare U.S., will become president and CEO of the company. The moves are effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Krueger will be Nestle Purina’s first female CEO.

“I truly am honored by this opportunity,” Krueger said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our Purina team to accelerate our strong momentum and to build on our more than 90-year history of making science-based dog and cat foods, treats and cat litter that pet owners trust. We will continue to run our business safely and provide consumers with high-quality nutrition that helps pets live longer, healthier lives.”

Krueger was named to her current role of Purina's U.S. president in 2016. She joined Purina in 1993 and has served in several marketing roles, including chief marketing officer.

Sivewright joined Purina in 1985 and became CEO for the Americas in 2015, succeeding W. Patrick McGinnis. Prior to being appointed CEO, Sivewright had been president of Nestle Purina PetCare North America.

Purina said in a press release that Sivewright’s main focus as chairman will be “to manage a smooth transition with Krueger, and to provide strategic and operating support.” He will continue to be involved in sustainability efforts as well, the company said.