New 160-home subdivision proposed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction Co. are proposing to build a new 160-home subdivision in unincorporated Florissant near the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Old Halls Ferry roads.

The 41.40 acres at 3739 Shackelford Road, proposed to become the subdivision called River Stone, is currently vacant and zoned part residential and part agricultural. It is across from the Sullivan Farms Christmas tree farm and pumpkin patch. The land also borders 286 acres owned by Boeing, along with some existing single-family houses.

Pending St. Louis County zoning, the land is under contract to Elite Development, a collaboration of Chesterfield-based McBride and Oakville-based J.H. Berra, according to a site plan submitted to the county. The current owner is New York-based real estate investor The Northland LLC, according to county property records. Zoning would be decided by the St. Louis County Council and primarily Fourth District Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who also lives in unincorporated Florissant and represents the area. The property is in the Hazelwood School District.

The St. Louis County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing July 19 on the proposal. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The 41 acres was originally part of the much larger estate of Edward Hall, the ferry operator and namesake of New Halls Ferry and Old Halls Ferry, according to county property records. The land was last transferred in 2009, with no sale price at the time.

"McBride was founded in North County and it is our roots. We are always looking for opportunities to build new communities in North County, so we are excited to be back building in the area," a McBride spokeswoman said by email.

River Stone will feature McBride's Bayside Series single-family homes with three ranch models and four two-story models, with the specific house model chosen by the buyer. With the price of lumber rising, McBride said it's too early to give price ranges on the homes, which will have two to four bedrooms.