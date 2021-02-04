New NGA-sponsored startup accelerator names its first cohort

Eight companies will be a part of the cohort

ST. LOUIS — The NGA Accelerator, a new St. Louis-based geospatial startup accelerator program, has named its first cohort.

Eight companies will be a part of the cohort. Those firms will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive grant funding and participate in a 13-week business development program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cohort will operate virtually.

The new accelerator program is being managed through an agreement between the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the Missouri Technology Corp. and St. Louis-based Capital Innovators. It aims to find technology firms that can “help solve geospatial challenges that focus on government and industry opportunities” in areas of data management, advanced analytics and modeling, data integrity and security and artificial intelligence.

“The U.S. must continue to be the world leader in driving technological superiority in geospatial intelligence, including the seamless collaboration between government and industry,” said Cindy Daniell, NGA research director.

The eight startups participating in the initial cohort of the NGA Accelerator include:

Anno.ai (Reston, Virginia): The startup provides machine learning software and services to assist the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence and commercial sectors.

Boston Geospatial (Boston): The company uses space-based racer imagery and other data to create products for customers who operate in the critical infrastructure market, such as oil and gas.

Granular.ai (Somerville, Massachusetts): This startup has developed an intelligence system it says can be used for regional data collection and industry-specific use.

InfraLytiks (Des Moines, Iowa): The company focuses on data analytics and developing automation software using tools such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and computer vision.

Kinnami (Braintree, Massachusetts): This startup has developed a data management and security platform.