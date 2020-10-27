Take a peek inside One Cardinal Way, Ballpark Village's new residential tower

The design theme throughout the building features murals, photography, sculptures and artwork with references to St. Louis and the St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — One Cardinal Way — the first residential tower of entertainment district Ballpark District in downtown St. Louis — has opened.

The 29-story, 297-unit apartment building features stunning, unparalleled views of Busch Stadium, as well as luxury amenities like a rooftop pool and deck, screening and game rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end finishes.

The design theme throughout the building features murals, photography, sculptures and artwork with references to St. Louis and the St. Louis Cardinals.

One Cardinal Way is the final component of Ballpark Village’s $260 million, 700,000-square-foot phase two expansion. The expansion has already added an 11-story office building, three-story retail pavilion and a Live! by Loews hotel to the downtown district.

The Cardinals and development partner Cordish Cos. broke ground on the phase two expansion in December 2017.

Rents at One Cardinal Way run between $1,500 and nearly $8,000 for one- and two-bedroom units plus penthouses.

