Auction of downtown St. Louis hotel is postponed

ST. LOUIS — The auction of a downtown St. Louis hotel has been postponed after it was originally scheduled to take place last month.

The OYO Hotel St. Louis Downtown City Center, a hotel in the former Edison Brothers warehouse at 400 S. 14th St., was scheduled to be auctioned online March 20.

But the online sale of the 288-room hotel did not take place as planned, said the broker for the auction, Robert Willard of Paramount Lodging Advisors. He didn't say why.

Instead, the auction will move forward at an undetermined time, likely in a few months, Willard said.

With a reserve price of $3 million, the hotel was to be sold at a “fraction of the replacement cost,” according to the listing from auction company TenX.

The hotel was built in 1929 as a 13-story warehouse for JCPenney. It has operated in the past as a Red Lion, a Holiday Inn and a Sheraton.

