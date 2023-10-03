Panera Bread to open new St. Louis-area location next week

The company said it plans to hire 35 workers to fully staff the new location.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Panera Bread is coming back to University City.

The bakery-café, known locally as Saint Louis Bread Co., will open a new location Oct. 10 as part of the Market on Olive development.

Located at 8618 Olive Blvd., near Olive Boulevard and Interstate 170, the new store will feature a mobile drive-thru, kiosks for ordering dine-in and rapid pick-up, as well as mobile pick-up and delivery options, officials said in a release.

The company said it plans to hire 35 workers to fully staff the new location, which will be its first location in University City since 2015, when the company shuttered its location on Delmar Boulevard in The Loop.

The new store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.