Pasta House closes St. Louis County location, reportedly plans to open another

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Pasta House closed a location in west St. Louis County and reportedly plans to open another in Kirkwood.

A sign at the Italian chain's longtime restaurant at 14007 Manchester Road, near Manchester and Weidman roads, says it has closed.

St. Louis Magazine in January reported that Pasta House planned in late spring to take the former Pi+Rico space in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road. Pi+Rico closed last year.

Fresta told St. Louis Magazine that expansion plans were "on hold," but the 4,500-square-foot Kirkwood space was "in the perfect position" (the nearest Pasta House is in Creve Coeur), "in perfect shape" (requiring minor retrofitting) and "almost all the amenities we'd need were in place and useable." He also said the Kirkwood location could include bar items such as wings, nachos and fries.

Fresta, John Ferrara and Kim Tucci founded the Pasta House in 1974. It lists 15 locations on its website.

