Local firm went to a 4 1/2-day workweek. It says productivity went up.

ST. LOUIS — Since moving nearly a year ago to a 4 ½-day workweek, a St. Louis-based design firm says the result has been higher productivity and employees appreciative of the extra time to balance life and work.

“This new policy of working from home and getting your hours in across a seven-day period — but knowing that the office is shut down on Friday afternoons — seems to be working much better,” said Ken Mohr, president of HERA Laboratory Planners, which also has offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and a new one opening soon in Tampa, Florida.

What about a four-day workweek, going from 36 hours to 32?

“Everybody would say ‘bring it on,’’’ replied Mohr, chuckling. “I think that it took us a long time actually to get to a 4 ½ day workweek. Would we ever go to a four-day workweek? I’d never say no. Those possibilities are always there."