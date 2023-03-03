Historic malt shop in Fenton reopens for 2023 season

Opening Day is from 4-9 p.m. on Friday.

FENTON, Mo. — A historic malt shop opens on Friday for its 50th season.

The Malt Shop, located at 1751 Smizer Station Road in Fenton, is celebrating serving up food and ice cream since 1973.

"You know, everybody asks me what my favorite is," said owner Bart Castelli, who took over the business in 2013. "I try everything, but I always have to go back to the burgers. Everybody here in Fenton says that we've got the best burgers in town."

But Castelli said the food isn't what he's most proud of.

"The best part of my business are the kids that work for me. I'm so proud of them, I love each and every one of them and they just have a blast," he said. "Sometimes you might have to bring earphones because they're singing a little loud, but it's so much fun."

Spring hours will be every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.