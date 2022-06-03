$11M pedestrian-friendly street project designed to 'bridge the gap' between downtown and north St. Louis

The project to upgrade a 1.6-mile corridor along 20th Street is designed to make the road more friendly for bicycles and pedestrians.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has an $11 million project in the works designed to “bridge the gap” between north St. Louis and downtown by revamping one of the major roads linking the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to the Major League soccer stadium.

The project to upgrade a 1.6-mile corridor along 20th Street is designed to make the road more friendly for bicycles and pedestrians. It will be funded through a $5 million federal grant and about $6 million in local matching funds, the city said on the project website. It indicates the matching money would come from bonds issued by the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, staffed by city development agency St. Louis Development Corp. The project is among the $60 million in road upgrades surrounding the NGA campus that the city and state are funding through bonds, SLDC said.

The project to revamp the corridor with more bicycle lanes and multi-use paths is still in the conceptual stages, and the city is seeking public feedback on the early designs posted on the project website. Plans are scheduled to be finalized by early fall 2023, and construction would start in spring 2024.

One of the goals of the project is to “assist in changing neighborhood perceptions through streetscape enhancements,” the city said on the website. The project also “bridges the gap between downtown and North St. Louis by creating a truly low-stress multimodal corridor that safely moves people.”

Along 20th Street between Market Street, near the new Centene Stadium, and St. Louis Avenue, where the new western campus of the NGA is under construction, the city will revamp pavement, lanes, pavement markings, sidewalks, traffic signals, lighting, signs and street trees, with the goal of creating a more accessible corridor.

The new design intentionally slows traffic down by using reduced lane widths, the city said.