$22 million rehabilitation facility proposed in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS — An entity tied to an Indianapolis developer is seeking to build a $22 million rehabilitation facility in St. Peters.

Ignite St. Peters LLC, linked to the Leo Brown Group, has plans for a 91-bed, 63,000-square-foot skilled nursing facility on a 5.5-acre parcel on the south side of Executive Centre Parkway, between St. Peters Centre Boulevard and Piper Hill Drive. Focused on short- and long-term post-acute patients, it would be laid out across one story. Ignite Medical Resort will be the operator.

In a document submitted to Missouri regulators, the company described the development as combining "amenities found in an upscale hotel with care and services of an advanced rehabilitation center," including a therapy gym, cafe and restaurant, and full-service spa. The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee is set to review the project Jan. 4, with opening possible in October 2022.

Leo Brown Group Vice President of Development Bill Morton said in an interview that the project marked a "natural progression" for Ignite, which already has two locations in the Kansas City area and another in Chicago.

Area officials indicated they support the project.

In a letter to the committee, state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, said the facility's location "is easily accessible to the residents of the community and major roads in St. Charles County and will be located within one-mile of the Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital."

"Additionally," Eigel said, "it will be significantly situated within the St. Peters health care corridor that provides a variety of health care related services to residents from throughout the region."