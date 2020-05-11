Another St. Louis medical-marijuana dispensary is about to open

The dispensary will be open this week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday

ST. PETERS, Mo. — BeLeaf Medical is scheduled to open Swade Cannabis in St. Peters on Friday, the first of its five medical-marijuana dispensaries.

The dispensary, at 146 Jungermann Road, will be open this week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with permanent days and hours to be determined. Initially only marijuana products made from flower oils and resins will be available for purchase, in addition to cannabidiol (CBD) products, made from a non-intoxicating extract.

Missouri medical-marijuana cardholders will be able to purchase up to a quarter ounce at a time, available in one-eighth or one-quarter ounce quantities, said Mitch Meyers, an operating partner at BeLeaf Medical. The business was awarded three state cultivation licenses and two manufacturing licenses in addition to the five dispensary licenses, all in the St. Louis area.

Cash and debit card will be accepted for payment, and the dispensary has an ATM machine. It is about 3,000 square feet, with a large parking lot that used to service a Schnucks grocery store. The dispensary will eventually have 15 to 20 employees.

In December, Swade will begin to sell other marijuana products such as topicals, edibles and concentrates, Meyers said, and BeLeaf's other dispensaries in Ellisville and The Grove, and on Cherokee Street and Delmar Boulevard will open in December and January.

BeLeaf is the second company in the St. Louis area to open a dispensary. N'Bliss dispensaries in Manchester and Ellisville opened in October. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has licensed a total of 192 retail dispensaries, 24 in each of the state's eight congressional districts. Most are expected to be open by the end of the year.

Some medical-marijuana cardholders have complained about the time it has taken to begin selling cannabis products in Missouri. Meyers said the process has moved relatively quickly, considering the state's timetable.

