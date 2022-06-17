Rise Coffee House in Grove to close

"There are so many layers to this decision. But the simplest answer is, it is time."

ST. LOUIS — Rise Coffee House in the Grove neighborhood will close on June 24.

The shop, located at 4176 Manchester Ave., has offered specialized coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch offerings since it opened in 2013.

"There are so many layers to this decision. But the simplest answer is, it is time," the business said on its Facebook page Friday. "We could wax on about the long term impact of the pandemic, rising food prices, staffing, etcetera,. but the long and the short of it is that running a restaurant has become unsustainable for us."

Rise Coffee House was founded by owner Jessie Mueller. In a phone interview, Mueller said she "doesn't want to blame the closing on any specific thing." Rather, she said she wants the positive spirit of the coffee shop to overshadow the reasons it's closings.