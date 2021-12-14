Rooster unveils new downtown restaurant space

The new downtown location will offer Rooster a larger kitchen and more seating, among other amenities

ST. LOUIS — Rooster, part of the Baileys' Restaurant group, has opened its new downtown St. Louis eatery at 1025 Washington Ave.

The popular breakfast spot was previously located about a 10th of a mile away at 1104 Locust St., where it had operated for 15 years. Rooster operated its last weekend of service at that address on Dec. 4 and 5. The restaurant also owns and operates a Rooster location at 3150 S. Grand Blvd. in Tower Grove East.

The new downtown location will offer Rooster a larger kitchen and more seating, among other amenities, officials said. Kara and Dave Bailey, owners and operators of the restaurant, renovated the entire front of house, including refinishing the original wood floors, adding new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, painting and redoing the bar. New equipment was also added to the kitchen.

"We were able to maintain the shape and original footprint of the iconic Dubliner bar," Kara Bailey told the Business Journal.

The 7,310-square-foot space previously held Irish-themed pub The Dubliner, which closed that location in November 2015 after nine years. The Dubliner reopened in March 2019 in Maplewood, only to close in April 2020 citing the pandemic.

A new event space will fill the upstairs portion of the building, which is still being renovated, Bailey said. Officials declined to share the investment cost for the entire project as the event space is not yet complete.