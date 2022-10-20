How do the Cardinals compare with the rest of MLB in 2022 attendance?

The St. Louis Cardinals were one of only four MLB clubs to reach the 3 million attendance mark this season.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals exceeded internal projections for attendance at Busch Stadium in the 2022 season, ranking near the top of Major League Baseball for home attendance.

The Cardinals ranked second among MLB's 30 teams, with attendance of 3.32 million at Busch Stadium, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers' total of 3.86 fans. The Cardinals blew past their initial projections of home attendance of 2.75 million this season, with the unexpected surge comping in part thanks to the farewell tours of retiring star players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

While the Cardinals exceeded their initial ticket sales projection by nearly 600,000 tickets, total attendance was still slightly down from 2019, the most recent year in which Busch Stadium operated at full capacity. In 2019, the Cardinals drew 3.48 million fans.

In 2022, only four MLB clubs reached the 3 million attendance mark. Joining the Cardinals and Dodgers in that feat were the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. The five MLB teams with the lowest attendances were the Kansas City Royals (No. 26), Pittsburgh Pirates (No. 27), Tampa Bay Rays (No. 28), Miami Marlins (No. 29) and Oakland Athletics (No. 30).

Total MLB attendance this year was down 5.3% to 64,556,678. The average game day attendance was 26,843.

