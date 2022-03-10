Private club in Clayton tells members it's moving to new location

The club has told members that next year, it will move from the Pierre Laclede Center building to Centene's new Plaza C Building.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Club, the private dining destination, is switching locations in Clayton, people familiar with the matter said.

The club has told members that next year, it will move from the Pierre Laclede Center building at 7701 Forsyth Blvd., where it occupies three floors, to Centene's new Plaza C Building at 7676 Forsyth Blvd.

Club General Manager Michael Brady and a Centene spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The club in 2017 completed $1.8 million in renovation work at Pierre Laclede Center, including a new bar and lounge area, as well as refurbishment of floor-to-ceiling windows that had been covered with woodwork and drapes.

The club said then that it also planned to make technology upgrades such as audio and visual improvements for event spaces, plus broaden its memberships to include entrepreneurs.