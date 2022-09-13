Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back

Lambert said last month it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year. That's not going to happen.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines.

That's not going to happen.

Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight is being dropped.

"United says they are committed to resuming the service, but they are unable at this time to give us a start date on that specific service," Lotz said.

Chicago-based United Airlines didn't respond to a request for comment.

In addition to San Francisco, Lambert, in a change from before the pandemic, still lacks a nonstop flight to Cincinnati and some smaller markets, and frequency has been greatly reduced to Portland and Oakland.

