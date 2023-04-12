Mission Taco Joint announces new location in Town and Country

This will be the concept's ninth location.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A West Coast-style street food concept announced its plan to open in Town and Country later on this year.

Mission Taco Joint will open its newest location at the Clayton Village Shopping Center in Town and Country with an opening date in late 2023.

The 7,5000-square-foot location will feature edgy and vibrant aesthetic that can be seen in their other locations including colorful mural walls, modern furniture and upbeat music. The location will also have a large event space for private parties in addition to its 160-person dining room and bar.

This will be the concept's ninth location. Mission Taco Joint recently opened a location inside Busch Stadium ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

“Between opening a concession stand at Busch Stadium, the St. Charles arcade and event space, and our soon-to-open location in Leawood, Kansas, this has been a big year for us so far,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country. We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”

The menu at the Town and Country location will be the same as its others. It will feature favorites including Mango Hop-Anero Shrimp Taco, Spicy Chorizo Taco, street corn and its famous margaritas.

Find more information about Mission Taco Joint and its locations here.