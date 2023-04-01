4 Hands Brewing Co. to open downtown pop-up during St. Louis Cardinals season

Joining 4 Hands on game days will be Hi Pointe Drive-In, which will set up a cart to offer a selection of its food offerings.

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis’ largest and most recognizable craft breweries, 4 Hands Brewing Co., on Saturday will open a pop-up location downtown.

Dubbed 4 Hands on the Plaza, the brewery’s shipping container bar will be stationed in Kiener Plaza for the duration of Cardinals season, the company’s chief marketing officer Liz Swyers said.

“Kiener Plaza is an awesome place, and it’s great to bring awareness to more things happening around there,” she said. “It’s also a place for us to showcase what we’re doing at the brewery at a different location, and we always love to do that.”