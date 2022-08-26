Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

The saloon said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business.

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed.

The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business.

"Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's) health were both factors in this decision," the post said. "He is doing fine now, but it’s been a tough year for him." It said he and his wife, Ann Larrison, would retire.

The post also said Wrenchfest, a hot rod and motorcycle show, would still be held at the property Sept. 24.

A company tied to John Larrison owns the 1432 N. Broadway property, appraised by the city at $341,000.

A biker since the 1960s, Jack opened the establishment in Villa Ridge, Missouri, in 1996, according to its website.

The Near North Riverfront location opened in 2005.

Read the rest of the report on the St. Louis Business Journal website.