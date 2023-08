ST. LOUIS — A historic south St. Louis hospital said Thursday it will close, though no date was given, the latest in a series of tumultuous events at the facility over the years.

Daniel Wiggins, South City Hospital's receiver, said the facility at 3933 S. Broadway in the city of St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood has notified the state of Missouri "and either has or is in the process of notifying other parties that the services provided by (South City Hospital) are being discontinued."