7 St. Louis-area businesses named finalists in competition for free rent in Richmond Heights

ST. LOUIS — Edwards Realty Co., the owner and operator of The Boulevard in Richmond Heights, has named seven finalists for its competition to win three months of free rent at the mixed-use retail center.

In addition to free rent, Edwards Realty will give marketing and social media support, as well as $2,000 to decorate the space, to one local company to lease a 1,380-square-foot brick-and-mortar storefront at The Boulevard in Richmond Heights, at Interstate 64 and Brentwood Boulevard.

Edwards Realty received more than 75 applications from area entrepreneurs, officials said. The finalists include everything from retail boutiques to skincare.

"We are blown away by the response to Pop Local at The Boulevard," Ramzi Hassan, president of Edwards Realty, said in a statement. "It was an honor to review all of the applications and to see the passion of the St. Louis area local small business community."

The finalists include:

Brickwood Boutique: Brickwood is a clothing and accessory boutique for women owned by Christen Edmonds.

Daph.: A St. Louis-based fashion and lifestyle brand for women that features handmade clothing, handbags and accessories. The company is owned by Peru native and St. Louisan Daphne Benzaquen.

Party Hop Shop: A party company founded by two St. Louis moms, Party Hop Shop creates custom balloon installations and sells various party products. Ashley Roberts and Ashley Derweiler own the company.

Pure Vibes: Pure Vibes is a worker-owned cooperative that creates essential wellness products such as handmade artisan soaps and aromatherapy goods. Tiffany Snow Wesley started the company in 2013 but it transitioned to a worker-owned cooperative in 2020.

Sara Patino Jewelry: The products for this jewelry company are crafted in St. Louis by women and are made by hand using recycled gold and ethical gemstones. Sara Patino was inspired to start the company by her Columbian heritage.