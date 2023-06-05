These St. Louis-area companies made the Fortune 500 list

The same seven St. Louis-area companies also made last year's list.

ST. LOUIS — Seven St. Louis-area companies appear on the Fortune 500 list for 2023, released Monday.

Ranked by 2022 revenue, it's Fortune Magazine's annual list of the nation's largest companies that file financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are the local companies that appear in this year’s Fortune 500 ranking:

No. 25: Centene (up from No. 26); revenue increased 14.7% to $144.5 billion.

No. 206: Emerson Electric (down from No. 199); revenue grew 7.6% to $19.6 billion.

No. 257: Reinsurance Group of America (down from No. 222); revenue fell 2.4% to $16.3 billion.

No. 333: Edward Jones, listed as Jones Financial (down from No. 303); revenue increased 0.3% to $12.4 billion.

No. 378: Graybar Electric (up from No. 399); revenue grew 20.2% to $10.5 billion.

No. 410: Olin Corp. (down from No. 393); revenue rose $5.2% to $9.4 billion.

No. 480: Ameren (up from No. 500); revenue jumped 25.2% to $7.7 billion.

