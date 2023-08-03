Two St. Louis-area companies rank on Fortune's 2023 Global 500 list

The publication ranked the world's largest corporations by revenue for their fiscal 2022 years ended on or before March 31, 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area companies are ranked on the new Fortune Global 500 list for 2023.

Clayton-based managed health care giant Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) ranked at No. 60 this year, with $144 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in profit for 2022. The company, led by CEO Sarah London, rose from last year's rank of No. 66, with $126 billion in 2021 revenue and $1.3 billion in profit in 2021.

Bunge Ltd., the Chesterfield-based global oilseed and grain processor and producer of vegetable oils and milled grain products, came in at No. 194 with revenue of $67 billion and profit of $1.6 billion in 2022. The company rose from last year's rank of No. 219, when it reported 2021 revenue of $59.2 billion and $2.1 billion in profit. Greg Heckman is Bunge Ltd.'s CEO.